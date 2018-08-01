White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits two-run home run
Davidson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.
Davidson slashed a double -- his 17th of the year -- off Danny Duffy and later clubbed his 16th home run off reliever Kevin McCarthy. The 27-year-old is hitting .226/.332/.456 with 42 RBI and 36 runs in 82 games this season. Davidson has largely served as the designated hitter this year, with occasional starts at first and third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: On bench again Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Smacks 15th homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Expected to start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...