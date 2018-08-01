Davidson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Davidson slashed a double -- his 17th of the year -- off Danny Duffy and later clubbed his 16th home run off reliever Kevin McCarthy. The 27-year-old is hitting .226/.332/.456 with 42 RBI and 36 runs in 82 games this season. Davidson has largely served as the designated hitter this year, with occasional starts at first and third base.