Davidson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

Davidson found his name in the starting lineup for the second straight day following a stretch in which he appeared in just three of the previous 12 games. He started at third base in both games while primary third-sacker Yolmer Sanchez covered for second baseman Yoan Moncada on Tuesday and shortstop Tim Anderson on Wednesday. Davidson can be a dangerous threat when in the lineup -- he homers once every 5.3 games, slightly down from one every 4.5 last year -- but he's not in the lineup enough. He's been losing at-bats to Daniel Palka who has become the primary designated hitter.