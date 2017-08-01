Davidson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 come-from-behind win over Toronto.

Davidson's two-run homer in a four-run eighth inning helped close the Blue Jays' lead to one run before he ended matters with a walk-off single in the ninth. It was the second straight day that Davidson had provided a walk-off hit. We've witnessed a couple of homer-filled stretches out of Davidson already this season, and he appears to be in the midst of another. The 26-year-old has gone yard four times and driven in eight runs over the last eight games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast