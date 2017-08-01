White Sox's Matt Davidson: Homers, then walks off Monday
Davidson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 come-from-behind win over Toronto.
Davidson's two-run homer in a four-run eighth inning helped close the Blue Jays' lead to one run before he ended matters with a walk-off single in the ninth. It was the second straight day that Davidson had provided a walk-off hit. We've witnessed a couple of homer-filled stretches out of Davidson already this season, and he appears to be in the midst of another. The 26-year-old has gone yard four times and driven in eight runs over the last eight games.
