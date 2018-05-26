Davidson (back) reported feeling and moving better Friday and is hopeful to play Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson played through back soreness Tuesday before it was too much to endure and sat out the last three games. Manager Rick Renteria said Davidson was improving, but will continue to proceed with caution. "Back spasms are tricky,'' Renteria said. "You don't want to create whatever is causing it to happen again.''