White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hopeful for Saturday
Davidson (back) reported feeling and moving better Friday and is hopeful to play Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Davidson played through back soreness Tuesday before it was too much to endure and sat out the last three games. Manager Rick Renteria said Davidson was improving, but will continue to proceed with caution. "Back spasms are tricky,'' Renteria said. "You don't want to create whatever is causing it to happen again.''
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Remains out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out with back stiffness•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Powers up against Cubs•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits 10th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.