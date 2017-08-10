White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hoping to return on Tuesday
Davidson (wrist) is hoping to return to action Tuesday against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Davidson said he felt like his wrist turned a corner Wednesday, and he's now hoping he'll be ready for activation when first eligible next week. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .238/.284/.500 with 22 homers in 88 games this season, should immediately reclaim his role as the White Sox's starting third baseman upon activation.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Lands on DL with wrist issue•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from Sunday lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Remains out Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Friday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...