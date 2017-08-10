Davidson (wrist) is hoping to return to action Tuesday against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson said he felt like his wrist turned a corner Wednesday, and he's now hoping he'll be ready for activation when first eligible next week. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .238/.284/.500 with 22 homers in 88 games this season, should immediately reclaim his role as the White Sox's starting third baseman upon activation.