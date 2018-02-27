White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hot spring start
Davidson had an RBI double Monday, giving him five RBI through three spring games.
Davidson has hit safely in all three contests as he makes an early bid to win a regular job as the starting third baseman or designated hitter. He'll need to sustain consistent contact over longer stretches of time to win an everyday role, but the White Sox aren't expected to contend in 2018 and can afford to give at-bats to a player like Davidson.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sox looking at DHs•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Drives in three to help top Royals•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Back in action Friday•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...