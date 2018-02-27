Davidson had an RBI double Monday, giving him five RBI through three spring games.

Davidson has hit safely in all three contests as he makes an early bid to win a regular job as the starting third baseman or designated hitter. He'll need to sustain consistent contact over longer stretches of time to win an everyday role, but the White Sox aren't expected to contend in 2018 and can afford to give at-bats to a player like Davidson.

