Davidson went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rangers.

Davidson has gone back-to-back with three-hit games, knocking a pair of doubles, a home run and driving in four. We've noticed a slight improvement in Davidson's plate approach -- strikeouts are slightly down while walks are up significantly, but he's still a streaky hitter, so it's best to ride him when he's hot and stash him for the cold spells.