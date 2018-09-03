White Sox's Matt Davidson: Knocks walkoff homer
Davidson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walkoff two-run homer against the Tigers on Monday.
After Daniel Palka tied things up with his solo homer to open the ninth, Welington Castillo singled before Davidson followed up with a homer of his own the end things. The long ball was his 20th of the season and second in the past four games, while it also extended his hit streak to seven contests.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Plates two vs. Boston•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Closing in on 20 homers•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Whacks two doubles•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Starts at DH Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Starts for injured Abreu•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Drives in three in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...