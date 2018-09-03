Davidson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walkoff two-run homer against the Tigers on Monday.

After Daniel Palka tied things up with his solo homer to open the ninth, Welington Castillo singled before Davidson followed up with a homer of his own the end things. The long ball was his 20th of the season and second in the past four games, while it also extended his hit streak to seven contests.

