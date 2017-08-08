Davidson (wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox will swap out one of their big bats for another, as Avisail Garcia (wrist) replaces Davidson on the active roster. Davidson, who hasn't played since Aug. 1, was expected to return from the right wrist contusion to start Sunday against the Red Sox, but was ultimately scratched from the contest while still experiencing lingering pain. Per MLB's rules for the disabled list, Davidson's stint can only be backdated three games prior to Aug. 4, leaving Aug. 14 as the earliest possible date for his activation. While Davidson is sidelined, Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez should see more reps at third base, while outfielder Nicky Delmonico could take on more at-bats as the White Sox's designated hitter.