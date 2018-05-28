White Sox's Matt Davidson: Lands on DL
Davidson (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Davidson has missed the last five games due to back spasms, and after being reevaluated Monday, the White Sox opted to send him to the shelf. The move is retroactive to May 25, so Davidson will be eligible to return June 4 should he prove ready. In the meantime, Matt Skole was summoned to the majors in a corresponding roster move.
