White Sox's Matt Davidson: Launches 19th homer Monday
Davidson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.
Davidson caught all of a Koji Uehara splitter and deposited it 476 feet away on Waveland Avenue, the sixth-longest home run in the majors this season. It was the 19th home run of the season for the 26-year-old third baseman, but just the second one he's hit in the past 22 games. It's safe to assume he'll be a regular in the lineup for the rest of the season after the White Sox traded Todd Frazier to the Yankees.
