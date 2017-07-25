Davidson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Davidson caught all of a Koji Uehara splitter and deposited it 476 feet away on Waveland Avenue, the sixth-longest home run in the majors this season. It was the 19th home run of the season for the 26-year-old third baseman, but just the second one he's hit in the past 22 games. It's safe to assume he'll be a regular in the lineup for the rest of the season after the White Sox traded Todd Frazier to the Yankees.