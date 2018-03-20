White Sox's Matt Davidson: Leads MLB in spring RBI
Davidson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's game against Arizona.
Davidson continues to crush it and leads all of MLB with 18 spring RBI. He's earned an everyday spot in the lineup, either at third base or designated hitter. Fantasy owners ought to be skeptical given Davidson's anemic batting average (.220) and high strikeout rate (37.2%) last year, but there's no doubting his power potential. The White Sox aren't expected to compete for the playoffs, so they'll have the space to let Davidson get 500 plate appearances.
