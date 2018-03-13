White Sox's Matt Davidson: Locking down DH spot
Davidson went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Monday and is hitting .375/.444/.725/1.169 with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, five runs scored and 16 RBI over 40 spring at-bats.
Davidson is out to prove he deserves an everyday role for the White Sox in 2018. He was second on the team with 26 home runs last season, but other aspects of his offensive repertoire were lacking. Davidson hit just .220, with a .260 on-base percentage that was second-worst among regulars in the AL and struck out 165 times (37.2 K%). His impressive spring numbers are encouraging, but that's all they are. The games don't count in March, and Davidson needs to maintain good plate appearances over longer stretches, but he's put himself in position to be a lineup regular.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Swats second spring homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hot spring start•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sox looking at DHs•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...