Davidson went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Monday and is hitting .375/.444/.725/1.169 with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, five runs scored and 16 RBI over 40 spring at-bats.

Davidson is out to prove he deserves an everyday role for the White Sox in 2018. He was second on the team with 26 home runs last season, but other aspects of his offensive repertoire were lacking. Davidson hit just .220, with a .260 on-base percentage that was second-worst among regulars in the AL and struck out 165 times (37.2 K%). His impressive spring numbers are encouraging, but that's all they are. The games don't count in March, and Davidson needs to maintain good plate appearances over longer stretches, but he's put himself in position to be a lineup regular.