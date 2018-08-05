Davidson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Davidson will head to the bench for the third time in five games, with all three absences coming against right-handed starting pitching. It seems as though the righty-hitting Davidson could be ticketed for the short side of a platoon with lefty slugger Daniel Palka, who has proven himself worthy of more opportunities by blasting 16 home runs in just 249 at-bats this season. Davidson, meanwhile, has seen his production taper off since exploding for 11 home runs over his first 34 appearances of the campaign. Since the beginning of June, Davidson has lagged to a .203/.289/.378 slash line while going deep only five times in 42 games.