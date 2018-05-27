White Sox's Matt Davidson: Missing fifth straight game Sunday
Davidson (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
According to Van Schouwen, manager Rick Renteria said Davidson would be reevaluated later Sunday before it's determined whether or not the designated hitter will require a trip to the disabled list. Sunday marks Davidson's fifth straight absence from the lineup due to back spasms, resulting in Jose Rondon picking up extra at-bats at DH.
