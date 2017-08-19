White Sox's Matt Davidson: Nearing rehab assignment
Davidson (wrist) took grounders and batting practice Saturday and could set out on a rehab assignment in the coming week, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun Times reports.
A hiccup in his rehab last week pushed Davidson's return date back, but he does appear to be making inroads towards getting back on the field in the near future. Given the length of Davidson's absence, he'll now likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the White Sox, but it could be a brief one that starts as soon as this week. Davidson will add some pop to the White Sox lineup from the hot corner once he's activated from the DL.
