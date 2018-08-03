White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Friday's lineup
Davidson is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Friday.
Davidson will head to the bench after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts during Thursday's game. In his place, Daniel Palka will serve as the DH and bat fourth.
