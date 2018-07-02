White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in lineup Monday
Davidson is not starting Monday against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
There's no room for Chicago's regular designated hitter with the game being played in a National League park. Davidson is unlikely to get a start over Jose Abreu at first base, but he could start at third over Yolmer Sanchez in at least one game of the three-game series.
