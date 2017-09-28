White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Thursday's lineup
Davidson is out of the lineup against the Angels on Thursday.
Davidson remains on the bench for the third straight game while Rymer Liriano draws the start at the DH spot. The 26-year-old has been struggling at the plate for most of the month, while his season slash line has plummeted to .221/.262/.459.
