White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Davidson is out of the lineup against Seattle on Wednesday.
Davidson will receive a standard day off after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts during Tuesday's outing. In his place, Daniel Palka will DH and bat sixth in the order.
