White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Davidson (wrist) is out of the lineup Wednesday against Toronto.
Davidson will get the day off after leaving Tuesday's contest with a bruised right wrist in the bottom of the fourth inning, due to a Marcus Stroman pitch. The 26-year-old received clean test results from a post-game X-ray, and should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener in Boston.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exits with bruised wrist•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Homers, then walks off Monday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits team-leading 21st homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Launches 19th homer Monday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sits again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...