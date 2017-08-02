Davidson (wrist) is out of the lineup Wednesday against Toronto.

Davidson will get the day off after leaving Tuesday's contest with a bruised right wrist in the bottom of the fourth inning, due to a Marcus Stroman pitch. The 26-year-old received clean test results from a post-game X-ray, and should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener in Boston.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast