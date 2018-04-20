Davidson is not in the lineup Friday against Houston.

Davidson is hitting just .216 so far this year, but a 17.5 percent walk rate and five home runs have given him a strong 148 wRC+. He's striking out a third of the time, though, in line with his career numbers, so he'll have to keep walking and crushing the ball whenever he happens to get a hold of it if he's to remain an effective player. Welington Castillo will be the designated hitter in his absence.

