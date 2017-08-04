White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Friday
Davidson (wrist) is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
It will mark the third consecutive game in which Davidson is held out of the lineup while recovering from a bruised wrist he suffered Tuesday. Continue to consider him day-to-day heading into the weekend, as Yolmer Sanchez takes over at third base in his absence.
