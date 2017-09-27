White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Wednesday
Davidson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.
Avisail Garcia will fill in at the DH spot while Davidson sits on the bench for the second consecutive game. Davidson has played in 22 games in September and hit just .160/.195/.321 in that time.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Drives in three to help top Royals•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Back in action Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched with illness•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Collects two hits Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...