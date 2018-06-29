White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Friday's lineup
Davidson is out of Friday's lineup against the Rangers.
The slugger is in a rough funk at the plate, going 2-for-28 with 16 strikeouts (50 percent strikeout rate) over his last seven games. Daniel Palka will start at designated hitter and hit cleanup.
