White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Saturday
Davidson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Davidson will take a seat Saturday as right-hander Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Twins. Daniel Palka is serving as designated hitter for the White Sox, and Davidson could see increased field work in the near future with Yoan Moncada (hamstring) landing on the 10-day disabled list.
