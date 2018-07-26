White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Thursday's lineup
Davidson is not in the lineup versus the Angels on Thursday.
Jose Abreu will receive a mini-breather and serve as the club's DH for the series finale, pushing Davidson to the bench. Across 15 games this month, Davidson is hitting just .189/.271/.302 with six RBI and 16 strikeouts.
