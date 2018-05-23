White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out with back stiffness
Davidson was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to back stiffness.
Jose Rondon took his place in the lineup. Davidson, who is hitting .243/.368/.521 with 11 homers through 42 games this season, should be considered day-to-day until the severity of the issue is determined.
