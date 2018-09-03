Davidson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Davidson delivered a two-run double in the second inning to hand the White Sox a four-run lead. Over Chicago's four-game weekend series, he went 8-for-15 with a double, a home run and six RBI. Davidson will look to keep it rolling in the final month of the season after slashing .239/.458/.790 with 19 homers and 56 RBI through 102 games.