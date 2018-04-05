White Sox's Matt Davidson: Plays field Wednesday
Davidson started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Davidson, who had served as designated hitter the first four games, got out of the dugout Wednesday and snapped an 0-for-11 slide with a fourth-inning homer, his fourth in five games. He talked to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times about the impact of downtime between plate appearances when he's DH. "DHing is a lot easier if you're going well, but if you're struggling, it can get in your head," Davidson said. "If you're going good, you're loose, and if you're struggling, you don't have the luxury of going out to play defense to take your mind off it.'' It would seem to be a good arrangement, having Davidson play first. That way, manager Rick Renteria can get Jose Abreu a partial rest day.
