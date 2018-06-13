White Sox's Matt Davidson: Receives breather Wednesday
Davidson is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Wednesday.
Davidson snapped out of a mini-slump during Tuesday's game, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBI. Even so, he will get the night off following eight straight starts as Daniel Palka is set to serve as the DH, giving way to Trayce Thompson in right field. Look for Davidson to rejoin the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale.
