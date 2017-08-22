Davidson (wrist) has been cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Davidson was able to get through Tuesday's workouts without any issue, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab assignment, the final step in his recovery from a wrist injury that has kept him on the shelf all month. It's unclear when the rehab stint will begin, but it's expected to take him into early September, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. When he returns, he should reclaim his role as the everyday third baseman for the White Sox.