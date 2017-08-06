White Sox's Matt Davidson: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Davidson (wrist) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.
Davidson had been sidelined for the previous four games with the bruised wrist, but with tests clearing him of any structural damage, all he required was a few days off for the soreness to subside. The White Sox will ease Davidson back into action by limiting him to DH duty in the series finale, but he could resume playing third base as soon as Tuesday against the Astros.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Remains out Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Held out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exits with bruised wrist•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...