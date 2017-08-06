Davidson (wrist) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.

Davidson had been sidelined for the previous four games with the bruised wrist, but with tests clearing him of any structural damage, all he required was a few days off for the soreness to subside. The White Sox will ease Davidson back into action by limiting him to DH duty in the series finale, but he could resume playing third base as soon as Tuesday against the Astros.