Davidson (wrist) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

Make it four straight absences for Davidson, who suffered a bruised right wrist during Tuesday's game. There was some hope that Davidson could make an appearance before the end of the series, as he is said to be progressing well, but the White Sox may play it safe and hold him out through Monday's team off day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast