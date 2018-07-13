White Sox's Matt Davidson: Returns to bench Friday
Davidson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Davidson will take a seat against James Shields and the Royals on Friday as he is in the midst of a 1-for-20 slump over his last six starts. Daniel Palka will bat fourth and serve as designated hitter for the White Sox.
