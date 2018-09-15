Davidson (calf) will serve as designated hitter and bat seventh against the Orioles on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson has been held out the last four games as he dealt with left calf soreness, although he was available to pinch hit the last two games. The 27-year-old was 1-for-13 with five strikeouts over his last four games before sitting with the injury.