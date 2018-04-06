Davidson went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and four runs in Chicago's 9-7 loss against the Tigers on Thursday.

After following up his monster three-homer Opening Day performance with an 0-for-11 skid, Davidson has gotten back on track the last two games, with three hits in his last six at-bats, including a solo home run and Thursday's two-hit, four-run outburst. He's now got a 1.354 OPS through his first 22 at-bats and while he won't maintain that blistering of a pace over the course of a full season, Davidson will keep getting at-bats as long as he keeps hitting. Ride this hot start for as long as it lasts.