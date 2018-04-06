White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scores four runs against Tigers
Davidson went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and four runs in Chicago's 9-7 loss against the Tigers on Thursday.
After following up his monster three-homer Opening Day performance with an 0-for-11 skid, Davidson has gotten back on track the last two games, with three hits in his last six at-bats, including a solo home run and Thursday's two-hit, four-run outburst. He's now got a 1.354 OPS through his first 22 at-bats and while he won't maintain that blistering of a pace over the course of a full season, Davidson will keep getting at-bats as long as he keeps hitting. Ride this hot start for as long as it lasts.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Plays field Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Cranks three home runs on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Leads MLB in spring RBI•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Locking down DH spot•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Swats second spring homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hot spring start•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...