White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from lineup
Davidson was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Orioles, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear what prompted Davidson's removal from the lineup at this point. Jose Rondon will slide into the lineup in his place, hitting seventh and serving as the designated hitter.
