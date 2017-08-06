White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from Sunday lineup
Davidson (wrist) was scratched from the White Sox's lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The White Sox had initially cleared Davidson to reenter the lineup at designated hitter following a four-game hiatus, but the 26-year-old was evidently still feeling some pain in his right wrist. With the team off the schedule Monday, Davidson will get two full days to rest before the White Sox's series opener with the Astros on Tuesday, and the expectation remains that he'll be ready to go by that point. Tyler Saladino will substitute in for Davidson on Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Remains out Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out again Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Held out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...