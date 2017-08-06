Davidson (wrist) was scratched from the White Sox's lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The White Sox had initially cleared Davidson to reenter the lineup at designated hitter following a four-game hiatus, but the 26-year-old was evidently still feeling some pain in his right wrist. With the team off the schedule Monday, Davidson will get two full days to rest before the White Sox's series opener with the Astros on Tuesday, and the expectation remains that he'll be ready to go by that point. Tyler Saladino will substitute in for Davidson on Sunday.