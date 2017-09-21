White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from Thursday's lineup
Davidson was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Astros.
There has not been word on Davidson's status at this point in time, although it appears that the 26-year-old is dealing with some sort of ailment. In his place, Willy Garcia will draw the start in the DH spot.
