Davidson was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Astros due to flu-like symptoms.

Willy Garcia replaced him in the lineup, batting seventh and serving as the White Sox's designated hitter against lefty Dallas Keuchel and the Astros. His status for Friday's series opener against the Royals remains up in the air.

