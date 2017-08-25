White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sitting Friday
Davidson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
The White Sox reinstated Davidson from the DL on Friday, but Davidson will not immediately return to the lineup. Davidson hit just .210 in July before landing on the DL with a wrist injury and he's striking out at a 38.3 percent clip this season, but given the options behind him at third base (Yolmer Sanchez, Tyler Saladino), it seems likely that he will be in the lineup more often than not down the stretch.
