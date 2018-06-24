White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sitting out Sunday
Davidson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.
Daniel Palka will take over as the designated hitter and cleanup man as Davidson heads to the bench amidst a 1-for-19 stretch. Davidson has hit 13 homers this season and is walking a lot more than he did a year ago, but the 35.5 percent strikeout rate will continue to limit his batting average.
