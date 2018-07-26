White Sox's Matt Davidson: Smacks 15th homer
Davidson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Angels.
The long ball came in the ninth inning with the game already well in hand, but it was still good for Davidson's first since the end of June. The 27-year-old has cooled off considerably in the power department following a hot start, and is also now slashing just .189/.271/.302 in 53 at-bats in July.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Expected to start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Returns to bench Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in lineup Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...