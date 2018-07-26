Davidson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Angels.

The long ball came in the ninth inning with the game already well in hand, but it was still good for Davidson's first since the end of June. The 27-year-old has cooled off considerably in the power department following a hot start, and is also now slashing just .189/.271/.302 in 53 at-bats in July.

