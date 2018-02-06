White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sox looking at DHs
The White Sox are in the market for a designated hitter, a position at which Davidson had his most plate appearances in 2017, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Heyman didn't elaborate on who may interest Chicago other than to report outfielder Matt Kemp is not in the organization's sight. With a glut of free-agent hitters on the market, the White Sox could get a capable hitter for cheap dollars. Davidson showed good pop in 2017, finishing second on the team with 26 home runs, but he was a fail in many other facets, slashing .220/.260/.452 with just 19 walks and 165 strikeouts over 443 plate appearances. He was a major reason why White Sox designated hitters ranked 14th out of 15 teams in the AL with a .222 average. Chicago could land a bat that replaces Davidson's power while providing a breadth of offensive capability that the soon-to-be 27-year-old hasn't shown yet during his career. If the White Sox acquire a DH, Davidson could slot in at third base, but he was 36th out of 52 in UZR (-2.1) and 38th in Defensive Runs Saved (-4) among third basemen that played at least 250 innings last season.
