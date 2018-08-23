Davidson went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

The White Sox placed Jose Abreu (abdomen) on the disabled list, which opens up opportunities for guys like Davidson and Daniel Palka. That's not a good trade off for Abreu owners, but it opens up possibilities owners may not have been considering. With Abreu unavailable, Nicky Delmonico moved from left field to first base, Palka slid from DH to left, and Davidson entered the lineup as the DH. It might be a good time to stream the streaky Davidson, who is batting .346 (9-for-26) with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored over his last six games. The White Sox kick off a series against the pitching-poor Tigers (-0.4 WAR since Aug. 1) on Thursday.