White Sox's Matt Davidson: Starts for injured Abreu
Davidson started at first base in place of the injured Jose Abreu (groin) and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Twins. Abreu will be sidelined for at least two weeks.
The White Sox could use either Davidson or Nicky Delmonico to fill in at first base, although Delmonico may be needed in the outfield after the club placed Leury Garcia (hamstring) on the disabled list Tuesday. Davidson had seen his playing time cut back with the emergence of Daniel Palka, but the Abreu injury opens up a steady stream of at-bats for the power-hitting corner infielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...