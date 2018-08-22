Davidson started at first base in place of the injured Jose Abreu (groin) and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Twins. Abreu will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The White Sox could use either Davidson or Nicky Delmonico to fill in at first base, although Delmonico may be needed in the outfield after the club placed Leury Garcia (hamstring) on the disabled list Tuesday. Davidson had seen his playing time cut back with the emergence of Daniel Palka, but the Abreu injury opens up a steady stream of at-bats for the power-hitting corner infielder.