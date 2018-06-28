Davidson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and two walks in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Davidson is having an absolutely atrocious June. His .243 batting average at the end of May has dropped down to .219, mostly due to his 39 strikeouts in just 75 at-bats this month. He's struck out three or more times in six of his last 15 games. Davidson has 24 extra-base hits and a .787 OPS on the year.