White Sox's Matt Davidson: Swats second spring homer
Davidson started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Davidson has hit two home runs and is batting .500 thus far in camp. The 26-year-old has his problems making consistent contact, but his power potential is unquestioned. One decision manager Rick Renteria will make this spring is whether Davidson opens the season at third base or DH. Either way, he should get 400-500 at-bats.
